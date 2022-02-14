Students, teachers asked to remove hijab following Karnataka HC’s order

Students and teachers of Rotary Educational Society School Mandya, were forced to abandon their hijab before entering the institute. This instance was followed by the Karnataka high court’s temporary order directing students to adhere to the state’s diktat of banning hijab inside educational institutions.

Amidst a raging hijab row, schools in Karnataka were reopened on February 10, following the directions of the court.

In a video that surfaced on Twitter young hijabi students can be seen reluctantly removing their headscarves, as a member of the school management prevents them from entering the school if they insisted on wearing the garment.

Parents can be seen attempting to speak to the management, however, are unable to argue as the court has passed an interim order directing the schools to follow the state’s diktat.

Teachers of the school were also forced to remove their hijabs by the management.

A management person, sporting a tilak, stood at the entrance preventing teachers and students wearing headscarves from entering the schools. They were allowed to enter the premises of the institution only once they removed their hijabs.

Students of Rotary educational society school Mandya remove hijab when they were asked to, to attend classes. Most schools have enforced the ban on religious clothing earlier ordered by the Karnataka HC. ⁦@TheQuint⁩ pic.twitter.com/SBgScpCZox — Nikhila Henry (@NikhilaHenry) February 14, 2022

Mandya : Students wearing Burqa / #Hijab being asked to remove it & then enter the school campus. Some parents requesting that the students be allowed to wear it till they enter classrooms atleast. #HijabControversy #KarnatakaHijabRow pic.twitter.com/CB6RVDQ8iy — Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) February 14, 2022

The Hijab Row

Muslim girls of colleges in northern Karnataka were asked to shun their hijab after a group of male students arrived at the colleges, adorning saffron scarves, in a protest against girls being allowed to wear headscarves on the college premises.

Although the rule book of a college suggested that girls are allowed to wear Hijabs on the premises of the institution, the management recently prohibited the girls from covering their heads, following the diktat of the state government.

However, as Hindutva students protested, the controversy raged further, forcing the state to call for a committee to look into the matter and take a call on pre-university college uniforms across the state.

The high court that is hearing a writ petition over the issue filed by a student of a PU college in Udupi has provided no interim relief to the students and has asked them to follow the state’s orders until further notice.