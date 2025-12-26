Students narrowly escape mishap at birthday celebration of Telangana CM’s advisor

Hyderabad: A group of school students narrowly escaped a major accident after sparks flew onto them during the birthday celebration of Telangana CM’s chief advisor, Vem Narender Reddy.
The incident occurred at the celebrations held at the Kesamudram agricultural market in Mahabubabad district.
Congress MLA Murali Naik’s followers had brought the school students to the event.
During the cake-cutting ceremony, sparks from the celebratory fireworks flew directly toward the gathered students.
The children had a narrow escape. Eyewitnesses reported that Congress MLA Murali Naik laughed mockingly even as the sparks endangered the students.
The students were safely removed from the situation.