J&K: Students protest at NIT-Srinagar over ‘anti-Muslim’ post

Police have reached the spot and are trying to pacify the protesting students who claimed that the social media post has hurt their religious sentiments.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 28th November 2023 9:31 pm IST
NIT Srinagar
Srinagar: Protests were held at the National Institute of Technology in Srinagar on Tuesday, November 28, over a student’s social media post allegedly hurting religious sentiments, officials said.

The protesters demanded stringent action against the non-local student who has been sent home on leave, they said.

The students have blocked both the gates of the institution, located in the Nigeen area of the city, and raised slogans inside the campus, officials said.

Softer provision of UAPA invoked against arrested students: J-K Police

Police have reached the spot and are trying to pacify the protesting students who claimed that the social media post has hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims, they said.

The Institute is contemplating taking action against the student for sharing the post on social media, they said.

Clashes between local and outstation students rocked the institute in 2016 after India lost to the West Indies in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup.

As some of the local students burst crackers to celebrate India’s loss, the outstation students protested leading to clashes.

