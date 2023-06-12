Students pursuing MBBS need to complete course within 9 years from date of admission: NMC regulations

The government will appoint a designated authority for the counselling and decide and notify its agency and method for all undergraduate seats.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 12th June 2023 6:48 pm IST
CRMI internship for MBBS pass outs from Ukraine universities
(Representative image)

New Delhi: Students pursuing MBBS need to complete the course within nine years from the date of admission, while they will get only four attempts to clear the first year, according to the new regulations issued by the National Medical Commission.

In the newly issued Graduate Medical Education Regulations 2023 or GMER-23, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has stated there shall be a common counselling for admissions to graduate courses at all medical institutions in the country on the basis of the NEET-UG merit list.

“Under no circumstances, the student shall be allowed more than four attempts for first year (MBBS) and no student shall be allowed to continue undergraduate medical course after nine years from the date of admission into the course,” the NMC in a gazette notification on June 2 said.

MS Education Academy

The student admitted into a Graduate Medical Education Programme shall not be deemed to have completed his graduation until he completes his rotating medical internship as per Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship Regulations, 2021.

Also Read
UP: Groom, 1 other killed in road accident as wedding party car rams into truck

“Without prejudice to anything stated in the present regulations or other NMC regulations, there shall be common counselling for admission to graduate courses in medicine for all medical institutions in India based on the merit list of the NEET-UG,” the gazette said.

Counselling shall entirely be based on the seat matrix provided by NMC, provided the common counselling may have multiple rounds as may be necessary, it stated.

The Under-Graduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) shall publish guidelines for the conduct of common counselling, and the designated authority under section 17 shall conduct the counselling in conformity with the published guidelines.

The government will appoint a designated authority for the counselling and decide and notify its agency and method for all undergraduate seats.

No medical institute shall admit any candidate to the Graduate Medical Education (GME) course in contravention of these regulations, the regulations added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 12th June 2023 6:48 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Education and Career updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button