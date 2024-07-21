Students return to India from Bangladesh

Agartala: Students, who are studying in Bangladesh, upon their arrival following protest against the government job quota, at the Akhura Check post, in Agartala, Saturday, July 20, 2024. (PTI Photo) Akhaura: Indian students, who study in Bangladesh, upon their arrival at the Akhaura check post of the India-Bangladesh border in the northeastern Indian state of Tripura, following protest against government job quotas in Bangladesh, July 20, 2024. (PTI Photo) Akhaura: Indian students, who study in Bangladesh, in a bus upon their arrival at the Akhaura check post of the India-Bangladesh border in the northeastern Indian state of Tripura, following protest against government job quotas in Bangladesh, July 20, 2024. (PTI Photo)