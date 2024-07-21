Students return to India from Bangladesh

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 21st July 2024 12:33 pm IST
Agartala: Students, who are studying in Bangladesh, upon their arrival following protest against the government job quota, at the Akhura Check post, in Agartala, Saturday, July 20, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Agartala: Students, who are studying in Bangladesh, upon their arrival following protest against the government job quota, at the Akhura Check post, in Agartala, Saturday, July 20, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Akhaura: Indian students, who study in Bangladesh, upon their arrival at the Akhaura check post of the India-Bangladesh border in the northeastern Indian state of Tripura, following protest against government job quotas in Bangladesh, July 20, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Akhaura: Indian students, who study in Bangladesh, in a bus upon their arrival at the Akhaura check post of the India-Bangladesh border in the northeastern Indian state of Tripura, following protest against government job quotas in Bangladesh, July 20, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 21st July 2024 12:33 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button