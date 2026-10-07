Students seeking counselling at IIT-H rise 74 pc in four years

Hyderabad: The number of students seeking mental-health support at the Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) has risen 74 per cent in four years, from 290 in 2021 to 505 in 2025, according to records obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

The Times of India, which filed the RTI application, reported that the institute’s budget for counselling and wellness programmes grew more than seven-fold over the same period. The findings come amid concern over student mental health at premier institutes, following a recent student suicide at the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay.

Budget up from Rs 2.44L to Rs 17.90L

The annual approved budget for counselling, mental-health services and wellness programmes at IIT-H rose from Rs 2.44 lakh in 2021 to Rs 17.90 lakh in 2025, the RTI response showed.

The institute now has three counsellors working exclusively on emotional and mental-wellbeing support, a faculty representative from the Sunshine Wellness Centre told the newspaper.

Over the five years, 2,406 students in total used the services of the centre, which was set up in 2012 to offer emotional and mental-wellbeing support on campus.

Academic pressure, loneliness top concerns

Students approached the centre with stress and anxiety arising from academic pressure, loneliness, difficulty adjusting to campus life and strained relationships, the records showed.

Mentors at the centre said academic pressure and loneliness remain the main reasons students seek help.

“For some students, the transition from home to campus adds to the difficulty. Moving away from family and familiar surroundings, coupled with limited social interaction, can leave students feeling isolated and struggling to cope on their own,” said P Madhukar, mentor head at the Sunshine Centre.

Students who spoke to the newspaper said the pressure is heaviest in the first year. A second-year Bachelor of Design student said academics leave little room even on weekends because of assignments.

“The pressure is more in the first year as we have to adjust to a new academic environment while simultaneously trying to build social connections on campus,” the student said. “When we joined college, we expected to make friends and have a good social life. But academics often left us with no time. That led to feelings of loneliness, and the counselling helped us stay afloat.”

The mentors also attributed part of the rise in numbers to greater awareness among students about mental-health issues and less hesitation in seeking help.