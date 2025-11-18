Sub-inspector arrested after chase for accepting Rs 30000 bribe

Hyderabad: The ACB chased and caught a sub inspector, who tried to escape after being caught for accepting a Rs. 30,000 bribe in Medak on Tuesday.

The sub inspector, Rajesh, working at the Tekmal police station in Medak district had demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs. 30,000 from a person who was accused in a case of theft and the case was disposed of in Lok Adalat.

“The sub inspector demanded the bribe of Rs. 30,000 from the man as a reward for facilitating the case closure in Lok Adalat,” said ACB officials.

On a complaint, the ACB laid a trap and caught the sub inspector red-handed when he accepted the bribe amount.

However, the sub inspector managed to escape from the clutches of the ACB. The ACB sleuths chased the sub inspector into the fields and finally caught him.

He will be produced before the concerned ACB court.