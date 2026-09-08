Sub-Registrar caught by ACB for demanding Rs 90,000 bribe

Hyderabad: Two people, including a government officer, were caught by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 90,000 in Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar district, on Tuesday, September 8.

Sub-Registrar Grade-II L Venkat Swamy demanded the money from the complainant, who had come for home registration work. The government officer had already accepted Rs 50,000 through Kammari Nagesh, a private employee.

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Both accused were produced before the Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases at Nampally for judicial remand.

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Citizens can report bribe demands by government officers and public servants on its toll-free number 1064, WhatsApp at 9440446106 or through social media accounts. The complainant’s identity will be confidential.