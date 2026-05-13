Sub Registrar Officer in Telangana ACB’s net over Rs 1.06 lakh bribes

Hyderabad: A Sub Registrar Officer presently working at Gangadhara town in Karimnagar was arrested by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday, May 12, for allegedly taking bribes worth Rs 1.06 lakh.

According to the ACB, the corruption came to light during a surprise check at the Sub Registrar’s office in Peddapalli on November 14 last year, where the accused, Manda Kiran Kumar, was working as a Senior Assistant and the in-charge Sub Registrar Officer.

Also Read Panchayat Secretary in Telangana ACB’s net over Rs 10K bribe

During the inspection, ACB found that Kumar had received an amount of Rs 1,06,500 from his private assistant, Ratna Kumar, between October 27 and November 12 through UPI payments. This money was allegedly being collected from applicants through document writers.

ACB said that Kumar had performed his duty improperly and dishonestly to obtain an undue advantage and arrested him at his residence in Nizamabad.

He is being presented before a special court in Karimnagar. Further investigation is underway.

Telangana ACB urges all citizens to report incidents of bribery demands by government officials. Complaints can be made through the toll-free number 1064, WhatsApp 9440446106, the ACB Facebook page (Telangana ACB), or through the official website.