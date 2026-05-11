Panchayat Secretary in Telangana ACB’s net over Rs 10K bribe

The accused had demanded the money for removing a drainage pipeline laid by the gram panchayath in the complainant's plot.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th May 2026 6:44 pm IST
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Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday, May 11, caught the Panchayat Secretary of Komuravelli village, Siddipet, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000.

According to the ACB, the accused, Gaddam Raju Goud, had demanded the money for removing a drainage pipeline laid by the gram panchayat in the complainant’s plot.

Raju Goud had routed the money through Gollapalli Anjaneylu, husband of Sarpanch Gollapalli Padma.

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Based on a complaint, the ACB booked a case and caught them red-handed.

Both persons have been arrested and produced before a special court in Hyderabad.

Telangana ACB urges all citizens to report incidents of bribery demands by government officials. Complaints can be made through the toll-free number 1064, WhatsApp 9440446106, the ACB Facebook page (Telangana ACB), or through the official website.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th May 2026 6:44 pm IST

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