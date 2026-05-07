Telangana forest officials in ACB’s net over Rs 3.5 lakh bribe

Hyderabad: Two forest officials from Bhadradri Kothagudem district were caught by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday, May 7, while allegedly accepting a Rs 3.5 lakh bribe.

The officers have been identified as Bhadrachalam Forest Divisional Officer (FDO) Santhapuri Sujatha and Deputy Range Officer (DRO) of Tegada Bhukya Krishna.

The accused had demanded the bribe from the complainant in order not to register a case against him for causing damage to trees while laying a two-kilometre road from Pusuguppa village in Charla Mandal to the Chhattisgarh border in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

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They also promised not to disturb the complainant in his present and future works in exchange for the bribe, ACB said.

The officials had initially demanded a bribe of Rs 10 lakh but agreed to Rs 3.5 lakh on the complainant’s request. ACB caught them at the Forest Divisional office in Bhadrachalam and produced them before a special court in Warangal.

Telangana ACB urges all citizens to report incidents of bribery demands by government officials. Complaints can be made through the toll-free number 1064, WhatsApp 9440446106, the ACB Facebook page (Telangana ACB), or through the official website.