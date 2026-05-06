Telangana ACB catches two govt officers red-handed for accepting bribe

One accused is a Sub-Inspector and another is a panchayat secretary.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 6th May 2026 4:22 pm IST
Police officer accepting bribe from government officials during Telangana ACB raid.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught two government officers for allegedly demanding and accepting bribes while on duty.

In the first case, a Sub-Inspector (SI) Chitannoju Bhaskara Chari attached to the Bodhan Two Town Police Station was caught taking Rs 7,000. The complainant approached the police officer to exclude his nephew’s name from criminal cases.

In another case, a Panchayat Secretary, M Sharath Kumar, working in Talakondapally Mandal of Rangareddy district was caught red-handed for demanding a bribe of Rs 30,000.

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According to the ACB, the complainant needed a No Objection Certificate (NOC) and a property valuation certification. For that, his details needed to be uploaded to the government site.

When he approached Kumar, the officer initially demanded Rs 30,000 but then came down to Rs 20,000.

Kumar was arrested and produced before the court.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 6th May 2026 4:22 pm IST

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