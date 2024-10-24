Subcommittee to submit paddy procurement report to Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Telangana civil supplies minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday, October 24 said that the cabinet subcommittee is ready to submit its report on paddy procurement to chief minister A Revanth Reddy.

The report contains recommendations related to procurement for the Kharif season. These will be discussed at a Cabinet meeting scheduled for October 26. Reddy revealed that the subcommittee is prepared to submit the report following a meeting with representatives from the Nizamabad district.

The meeting was attended by industries minister and cabinet sub-committee member D Sridhar Babu, government whip Lakshman Kumar, advisors to the government Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Mohammed Ali Shabbir, MLC and TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, MLAs B Sudarshan Reddy and Laxmikantha Rao, MLC Balmoori Venkat, principal secretary and commissioner of civil supplies DS Chauhan, civil supplies director Prasad, and other senior officials.

Also Read Telangana health minister inaugurates PHC in Sangareddy

The cabinet panel, chaired by deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, has been tasked with studying and making recommendations on a range of paddy procurement issues, including bank guarantee or security deposit from millers, milling charges, and cost of upgrading fine rice for distribution, among others.

Reddy said that the inputs received from various districts indicate that paddy has been cultivated on 60.73 lakh acres of land, with an estimated production of 146.70 lakh metric tons (LMT) of paddy. The expected procurement volume stands at 80 LMTs , which includes 30 LMTs of coarse paddy and 50 LMTs of fine rice paddy.

This season, the government’s major initiative to provide an additional benefit of Rs 500 per quintal for ‘sannarakam’ paddy will be implemented. The additional Rs 500 will be directly credited to the accounts of farmers selling ‘sannarakam’ paddy at PPCs via the finance department’s e-Kuber platform.

Out of a total of 7,248 paddy procurement centres (PPCs), 2,539 are already operational, he said, adding that paddy procurement has already started in Nalgonda and Yadadri.