Telangana health minister inaugurates PHC in Sangareddy

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha on Thursday, October 24 inaugurated a Primary Health Center (PHC) at Sangareddy district.

The new facility established at Daultabad in Hatnoor mandal has been constructed at a cost of Rs 1.56 crore. Narasimha was accompanied by Telangana forest and environment minister Konda Surekha and Sangareddy collector Kranthi Valluru.

Telangana infrastructure corporation chairman Nirmala Jaggareddy, Sangareddy district medical officer Dr Gayathri Devi, District Officers of various government departments, Narsapur Constituency In-charge Avula Rajireddy, former MLA Madan Reddy, Congress party key workers and mandal leaders participated in this programme.