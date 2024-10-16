Subjected to slavery like condition: Scholar submits letter to TN Guv

During the 39th convocation ceremony at Bharathiar University, Tamil Nadu, on Monday, 14 October, a PhD scholar submitted a letter to the university’s chancellor, governor RN Ravi, describing various issues faced by research scholars in the university.

The scholar, Dr A Prakash, hailing from Virudhanagar, Tamil Nadu, listed out serious accusations against some of the university professors and research guides during his convocation. As he submitted the letter to the governor at the dias during the convocation ceremony, he reportedly said he didn’t know any other options to bring the issues to the notice of the university’s chancellor.

Research guides force students to do even domestic chores

The letter submitted by Dr A Prakash sheds light on many instances of injustices the students reportedly face at the hands of their guides.

The letter said that many of the university professors who are guides to research scholars are not treating their students as research scholars. It stated that they force their students to do household chores at their residences, apart from demanding the scholars to take classes that are supposed to be done by the professors.

The students are subjected to slavery-like conditions, where they have no other option other than doing what they are told, said the scholar. He added that live in fear of guides likely taking revenge by making their research difficult, if they say ‘no’ to the demands or fail to oblige them.

Scholars asked to ‘gift’ gold and money to guides upon completion of research

The letter also alleges that some guides them spend Rupees fifty thousand to one lakh during the viva, upon various demands kept by the guide.

The letter also accuses some research guides of demanding the scholars to spend exorbitant amounts of money or gold, as ‘presents’ to the guides after the completion of viva voce.

University without VC for 2 years, charges money from students for services they do not get

The letter says that the university’s Adi Dravidian hostel, which should be reserved for SC students and availed with fee exemption, is being run as a general category hostel. As a result, students from the underprivileged communities are having to pay mess fees, increasing their financial burden, said the letter.

The PhD scholar also accused the university administration of collecting fees from the students in the name of ‘hostel maintenance’ when the university is allotted more than Rupees 75 lakh for maintenance by the state government.

The letter submitted by Dr A Prakash, co-signed by a group of other scholars at the university further alleges that the Bharathiar University administration collects ‘sports fees’ from the students, but keeps the playground out of bounds for the students and has not conducted a sports day in 4 years. The students also allege that the playground is rented out to private parties conducted by outsiders instead of given to the students.

The scholars point out the issues at the university towards the absence of the Vice-Chancellor, a post which has been vacant for two calendar years.