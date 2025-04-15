Submit compliance report on minimum wage revision: Telangana HC to govt

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed the state government to submit a counter affidavit and a compliance report concerning its previous 2023 order, which required the revision and publication of minimum wages in the official gazette.

This directive was issued by a division bench consisting of Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice NV Shravan Kumar during the hearing of a contempt petition filed by advocate Chikkudu Prabhakar on behalf of the Telangana Regional Trade Union Council.

Contempt petition points out at lack of revised minimum wages

The contempt petition stems from a 2023 public interest litigation (PIL) that pointed out the lack of revised minimum wages for nearly 47 lakh workers across 73 scheduled employment categories, as mandated by the Minimum Wages Act, 1948.

The PIL requested the court to direct the government to publish updated wage rates for workers in sectors including labour, security services, road and building maintenance, stone breaking and crushing, dam construction, and private motor transport, among others.

The respondents in the case include the chief secretary, special chief secretary for labour, labour commissioner, and commissioner of printing and stationery.

Previously, the state’s counsel had assured the court that the necessary steps would be taken within six weeks from October 9, 2023.

However, citing a lack of action, the petitioners proceeded with the contempt case. The court has scheduled the matter for the next hearing.