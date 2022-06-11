Subscription-based ‘Telegram Premium’ coming this month, confirms CEO

San Francisco: Instant messaging platform Telegram’s founder and CEO Pavel Durov has confirmed that a subscription-based offering, Telegram Premium, will be coming later this month.

On Friday, Durov spoke about the upcoming premium version of Telegram.

“After giving it some thought, we realised that the only way to let our most demanding fans get more while keeping our existing features free is to make those raised limits a paid option,” Durov said in a blogpost.

Also Read Apple updates App Store criteria again to meet Dutch govt regulations

“That’s why this month we will introduce Telegram Premium, a subscription plan that allows anyone to acquire additional features, speed and resources,” he added.

Durov mentioned that it will also allow users to support Telegram and join the club that receives new features first.

Telegram Premium will not affect the experience for existing users of the platform. It will remain free, and free users will even benefit from those paying for Premium.

Files, media, and stickers sent by Premium users will show for free users, with extra-large file sizes.