Substandard drugs detected at DCA laboratory in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana Drug Control Administration (DCA) recently detected seven substandard drugs which are unfit for consumption.

These drugs were seized during raids on various locations in Telangana and Hyderabad. In December 2024, the DCA state laboratory testing data, submitted to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), the central drug regulatory authority, identified seven Not of Standard Quality (NSQ) drugs of different batches.

Following is the list of substandard drugs detected

Ceaxil -500 Tablets, Cefuroxime Axetil Tablets IP, which is Cephalosporin antibiotic for the treatment of a broad range of antibacterial infections, was manufactured by Dr Edwin Medilabs Pvt Ltd, Kurali, Punjab.

Jakclav-625 Tablets, Amoxicillin and Potassium Clavulanate Tablets are frequently prescribed antibiotics by physicians for the treatment of bacterial infections in ears, lungs, sinuses, skin and urinary tract. The Jakclav-625 is manufactured by Geenac Pharma Raipur, Roorkee, Uttarakhand-247667 and marketed by Well nowHealthcare, Borivali East, Mumbai.

Jikcef-LB Tablets, Cefixime and Lactic Acid Bacillus Tablets Vithrocin Suspension manufactured by Greenac and marketed by Well now Healthcare.

Jikcf-AZ Tablets, Cefixime and Azithromycin Tablets are manufactured by Greenac and marketed by WellnowHealthcare.

Vithrocin Suspension, Azithromycin Oral Suspension manufactured by Vital Therapeutics & Formulations Cherlapally, Medchal Malkajgiri district.

Pantacea 40 Tablets and Pantoprazole Gastro Resistant Tablets IP 40mg meant for acid reflux, heartburn peptic ulcers etc, manufactured by Windlas Biotech Limited Plant-2, Dehradun, and marketed by Panacea Life Sciences Limited, New Delhi.