Free dialysis services at mosque in Hyderabad’s Langer Houz

Hyderabad: Dialysis, a costly procedure required for kidney patients is available for free at a centre being run at the Masjid-e-Muhammadi in Langer Houz, Netaji Nagar in Hyderabad.

The Helping Hand Foundation is running the centre in collaboration with SEED NGO.

This initiative aims to provide healthcare services to economically disadvantaged and middle-class individuals, irrespective of caste or religion, utilizing corporate-level equipment.

Dialysis is a medical treatment designed to perform the essential functions of the kidneys when they can no longer effectively filter waste and excess fluids from the blood.

It is primarily used for patients with end-stage kidney disease or acute kidney injury.

According to the organizers, over 8,000 kidney patients have received treatment in the past two years.

The centre also extends assistance to those requiring kidney transplants. Individuals seeking help are encouraged to register their names by calling 9281016360.

Community health centre at Rs 11.5 cr to come up in Telangana’s Sangareddy

Telangana health minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha on Sunday, January 26, inspected the location for a community health centre in Sangareddy district.

The minister asked the health officials to ensure that all types of medical services are provided in the 30-bed hospital set up in Vatpally. He instructed the officials to ensure that the hospital building and the staff rest houses were constructed with the sanctioned funds.

Apart from the the 30-bed facility, the community centre in Vatpally will also have five-bed dialysis wing.

Narasimha said, “If this community hospital is made available, medical services will improve in Vatpally, Alladurgam, Raikode, Regode, Nyalkal, and other mandals under Andole and Narayankhed constituencies.”

Officials were asked to expedite the construction of the health centre.



