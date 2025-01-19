Successful in getting shut door open: Farmers’ org on Centre holding talks

New Delhi: “It is not a big victory for us, but we were successful in getting a shut door open,” said Punjab farmer leaders on an invitation extended by the Centre for holding a meeting to discuss their demands on February 14 at Chandigarh.

“SKM considers union government’s decision to hold discussions with farmers organisations a great victory,” they said in a statement.

The group, which led the 2020-21 farmers’ protests against the three now-repealed farm laws, said the government was forced to hold discussions due to the farmers’ growing unity.

They further said fasting farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal had refused to take medical aid till the end, but when farmer leaders kept requesting him, he told them with a feeling of sadness, “Do whatever you feel is right.”

“SKM welcomes the decision of fasting farmer leader Sardar Jagjit Singh Dallewal to receive medical support and wishes him a quick recovery and good health. The continuous efforts made by SKM leaders for farmers’ unity and pan-India agitation against the anti-farmer union government has forced the Govt. to retract from its divisive strategy,” the collective said.

The SKM also called upon all farmers to “respond and rise in protest” against the Union government and force it to “roll back its anti-farmer policies.”

They termed the National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing (NPFAM) an attempt to bring back the repealed farm laws.

Centre agrees to talk to farmers

On Saturday, a high-level central delegation led by Ministry of Agriculture Joint Secretary Priya Ranjan met Dallewal and representatives of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha at the Khanauri border point and invited them for the resumption of talks on February 14.

“SKM once again calls upon and warns the union government to desist from acting against the interests of farmers, the Annadatas of the country. SKM resoundingly informs and announces to the government that farmers of this country are united in their demands which have to be met by the Union Govt and till then, democratic agitations in all forms shall continue against the Union Government,” the SKM said.

Fasting Jagjit Singh Dallewal takes medical aid

Following the announcement of the proposed meeting, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, whose fast-unto-death entered the 54th day on Saturday, agreed to take medical aid.

However, he will not end his indefinite fast till a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for crops is given, said farmer leader Sukhjit Singh Hardojhande.

Later, pictures showing Dallewal taking medical aid with an intravenous drip were released by the farmers.

The Centre’s delegation also urged Dallewal to take medical aid so that he can participate in the proposed meeting, which will take place at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration at Chandigarh at 5 pm on February 14.

121 farmers end fast-unto-death

A group of 121 farmers, who sat on a fast-unto-death at the Khanauri protest site in solidarity with farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, ended their indefinite strike on Sunday after he took medical aid.

With his health deteriorating and the government not agreeing to their demands, a group of 111 farmers joined Dallewal’s fast-unto-death on January 15 and sat on the Haryana side of the border near Khanauri. On January 17, 10 more farmers, who were from Haryana, joined them.

The 121 farmers ended their fast by sipping juice in the presence of Deputy Inspector General of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu and Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police Nanak Singh.

