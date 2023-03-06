Such raids will continue till 2024 Lok Sabha election, says Tejashwi

Patna: After his mother and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi was questioned by a CBI team for 4 hours on Monday, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said that such actions will continue till the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“We have not done anything wrong and hence we are not concerned about such raids. It will continue till the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Such raids would not affect the Lalu family,” he said.

“I have already asked the CBI about why it is bothering to conduct raids on our house every month. I also offered to open an office inside our residence. They are coming to Patna and spending the money of taxpayers. We always cooperate with the central agency but they have not found any proof of it,” Tejashwi Yadav said.

“We have won the case in the Supreme Court. Hence such raids have no meaning. The CBI had closed the IRCTC land for a job case in the past and reopened it again,” he added.

“Railways has not considered it as a scam but the CBI is dreaming about it as a scam. When Lalu Prasad was the Railway Minister, the department’s annual turnover was in surplus. Railways had gained a profit of Rs 90,000 crore. Neither the PM, the CM or any minister has the capacity to give jobs. I never saw any minister do the signature and a person got a job,” he said.

Hitting out against the BJP, Tejashwi Yadav said: “If anyone went into BJP, he became Raja Harischandra and if anyone asks question, action is started against him.”