Suchika Tariyal wins India’s first MMA medal at Asian Games

The bronze took India's medals tally to four at the continental showpiece with three silvers coming from the shooting range.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published: |   Updated:
Suchika Tariyal with her medal at the Asian Games, draped in the Indian flag.
Suchika Tariyal (Image: X)

Nagoya: India’s Suchika Tariyal signed off with a bronze medal in the women’s traditional 60kg mixed martial arts event after losing 0-2 to Singapore’s Hui Hoon Teo in the extra round of their semifinal at the Asian Games here on Monday, September 21.

The bronze took India‘s medals tally to four at the continental showpiece with three silvers coming from the shooting range.

The 36-year-old had represented India in judo at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and in kurash at the 2023 Asian Games.

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Tariyal had defeated Mongolia’s Altanchimeg Baigalmaa 2-0 in the quarterfinal to enter the last four and assure herself of a medal.

Her bronze is India’s first medal in mixed martial arts that made its debut at the ongoing Asian Games.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published: |   Updated:

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