India clinch silver in men’s 10m air rifle at Asian Games

China claimed the gold with a world record team total of 1899.0 points.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Zaheer Hasan  |   Published:
Indian shooter celebrating after winning silver in men's 10m air rifle at Asian Games.

Nagoya: India clinched a silver medal in the men’s 10m air rifle team event at the Asian Games here on Monday, September 21, with shooters Rudrankksh Patil and Himanshu Dhillon also qualifying for the individual final.

Rudrankksh, Himanshu and Parth Mane finished with a team total of 1890.1.

China claimed the gold with a world record team total of 1899.0 points, bettering their previous mark by 0.6 points.

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South Korea produced a strong fightback but had settle for bronze with a total of 1884.2 points.

Rudrankksh finished with a score of 631.8 points to occupy third place in the individual qualification standings, while Himanshu’s 630.0 put himself in seventh.

Parth, on the other hand, missed out on a place in the individual final after finishing 10th with 628.3 points.

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The silver added to India’s medal tally in shooting, which had begun with another second-place finish in the women’s 10m air rifle team.

Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod combined to win silver for India in the women’s team event, before Elavenil added another medal in the individual competition.

India’s shooting contingent had produced a record 22-medal haul — seven gold, nine silver and six bronze — at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Zaheer Hasan  |   Published:

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