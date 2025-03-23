Suchirindia accused of Rs 6.5 cr fraud against TGSRTC

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s Central Crime Station has registered a case against Suchirindia Hotels & Resorts and its managing director, Yadugiri Kiran Kumar, for allegedly defrauding the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) of approximately Rs 6.5 crore.

The complaint states that Suchirindia entered into a lease agreement for the TGSRTC-owned Kalyana Mandapam and Kalabhavan Complex in Bagh Lingampally from 2016 to 2021 but failed to pay the required license fees.

Despite retaining possession of the property, the company did not settle its dues.

The TGSRTC reported that even after receiving a waiver of Rs 1.72 crore during the COVID-19 pandemic, Suchirindia continued to default on payments.

The corporation further noted that it had reduced penalty charges in an attempt to facilitate payment, but Kumar allegedly persisted in evading his financial obligations.

The TGSRTC claims that Kumar deliberately neglected to clear outstanding amounts while simultaneously seeking relief and continuing business operations.

Despite multiple notices and opportunities afforded by TGSRTC, Kumar is accused of willfully withholding payments while benefiting from the leased properties.

The case is currently under investigation by Central Crime Station officials.