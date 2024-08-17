Sudan officially declares cholera outbreak

The announcement came shortly after the World Health Organization (WHO) said that about 316 people died of cholera in Sudan, Xinhua news agency reported.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 17th August 2024 9:07 pm IST
Cholera
Cholera- ians

Khartoum: Sudan’s Health Minister Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim on Saturday officially declared a cholera outbreak in the country.

“The lab test of watery diarrhea at the Public Health Laboratory proves it to be cholera,” Ibrahim said in a statement.

The announcement came shortly after the World Health Organization (WHO) said that about 316 people died of cholera in Sudan, Xinhua news agency reported.

Also Read
UAE raises alarm over famine affecting 25 million in Sudan

On Friday, WHO’s spokesperson Margaret Harris reportedly said in a media call that 11,327 cholera cases with 316 deaths had been reported in Sudan, and that dengue fever and meningitis infections were also on the rise.

She also said that the WHO expects the actual number of cholera infections is higher than what had been reported.

Since the war broke out between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in April 2023, epidemic diseases such as cholera, malaria, measles, and dengue fever have spread, leaving hundreds dead.

The deadly conflict between the SAF and the RSF has resulted in the loss of at least 16,650 lives. An estimated 10.7 million people are now internally displaced in Sudan, with approximately 2.2 million others seeking refuge in neighboring countries, according to most recent UN data.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 17th August 2024 9:07 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Health updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button