More than 1,300 students and faculty members from several universities in India have expressed strong opposition to the upcoming “India-Israel Business Summit” scheduled at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru on Monday, September 23.

A letter submitted by the signatories to the institute’s director argues that hosting this event would signify direct support for Israel’s aggression in Palestine, which they described as genocidal action against its neighbours.

Notably, the “India-Israel Business Summit” is being organized by Think India, the Indian Chamber of International Business, and the Mysore Lancers Heritage Foundation at an auditorium within the Indian Institute of Science.

In a social media post, the organisation wrote, “The summit aims to bring together business leaders, entrepreneurs, and policymakers from both countries to discuss and explore potential areas of cooperation, foster partnerships, explore synergies, and drive innovation.”

Israeli action in war-tron Gaza and other occupied territories began October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian rebel group Hamas launched an incursion into southern Israr, killing 1,200 persons and taking over 200 hostages.

Following the attack, Israel launched a ground invasion and has been carrying out unprecedented air and bombardment on Gaza.

According to the reports of Palestinian health authorities Israel’s ground and air campaign in Gaza has killed more than 38,000 people, mostly civilians, and driven most of the enclave’s 2.3 million people from their homes.