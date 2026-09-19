Suicide at IITB: UoH students express solidarity with peers

Hyderabad: University of Hyderabad students on Saturday, September 19, extended solidarity to their IIT Bombay counterparts protesting the death of a Dalit BTech student, demanding accountability from the administration and the resignation of IITB Director Shireesh Kedare.

Hailing from Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district, 19-year-old Sahil Wakode was allegedly caught using his phone during the midterm exam on Friday. His body was discovered in his room by hostelmates later in the day.

IITB released a public statement, suggesting that the deceased was actually reassured by the HOD. “No disciplinary action was initiated against the student. The matter was also discussed with the student by the instructor and the Head of the Department, who counselled him and assured him that the incident would not adversely affect his academic career,” it said.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, Wakode’s parents told the press that their son was a victim of caste-based discrimination and was “tortured” by the administration. Wakode’s family has asked for an in-depth CID investigation into the case and appropriate action against all those responsible.

Raising the issues of caste discrimination, protesting students who spoke to Siasat.com also said the stress they undergo is immense.

Caste discrimination, academic pressure real issues

“Formally, caste and category can’t be asked in IITs. But that doesn’t mean that caste discrimination doesn’t take place. Students are ostracised and excluded if they are revealed to be from lower castes,” said B.Tech student Vivek.

Midterm exams put them under a lot of academic pressure, protesting students said. “We are at the mercy of our professors,” says Vivek, adding, “The stress is immeasurable. Everybody idealises merit, so anyone who can’t cope with the pressure is seen as weak and is looked down upon.”

They said that IITB’s claim of no pressure on the student is false, insisting that Wakode was threatened with disciplinary action and a formal investigation, which would have resulted in a year-long suspension.

“This death is the natural result of the system here,” said another student. “They are always looking to make examples of students who cheat. Even Sahil got yelled at and got threatened with disciplinary action, an investigation, and a year-long suspension. They wanted to show him as an example of what happens to students who cheat. Is that any way to treat a teenager?”