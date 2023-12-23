Suicide drone hits India-bound vessel with Israel links; crew safe

Signaling the spread of attacks on the maritime traffic beyond the Red Sea, an India-bound commercial vessel belonging to a firm managed by Israeli businessman was attacked in the Arabian sea, around 200 Nautic miles off the western Indian coast on Saturday.

The vessel, identified as the Liberian-flagged tanker as MV Chem Pluto, which carried industrial chemical from Saudi Arabia to India, was reportedly attacked with kamikaze drones.



“The fire on the Liberian-flagged oil tanker due to the attack was extinguished without crew casualties. Some structural damage was also reported and some water was taken onboard,” British maritime security firm United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operation (UKMTO).

The UKMTO reported the incident on Saturday, noting an increase in assaults by Iran-backed Houthi forces targeting commercial vessels in the Red Sea. However, the latest incident occurred far away from Iranian and Yemeni territories, with the source of the drone launch remaining unidentified, situated hundreds of miles from the area.



Some Iranian one-way kamikaze drones, such as Shahed 136 used by Russia against Ukraine, have a range of at least 1,000 kilometers.

Iran threatens closure of Mediterranean

Meanwhile, as reported by Iranian media on Saturday, an Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander hinted at the possibility of closing the Mediterranean Sea if the United States and its allies persist in what was termed as “crimes” in Gaza. However, no explanation was provided regarding how such an action would occur.

The employment of suicide drones launched from Syria, where Iran maintains a significant military presence, poses a potential threat to maritime traffic in the Mediterranean Sea.

According to Tasnim, Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Naqdi, the coordinating commander of the Guards, was quoted as saying, “They shall soon await the closure of the Mediterranean Sea, (the Strait of) Gibraltar and other waterways.”

Beginning in mid-November, Iranian-backed Houthis initiated the launch of suicide drones and missiles targeting commercial vessels in the Red Sea following a directive from Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to obstruct Israeli commerce.

In response, the US recently declared the formation of a naval coalition involving 20 countries, with the aim of safeguarding vessels from attacks in the Red Sea. However, the coalition’s nature, whether purely defensive or potentially involving retaliatory actions against the Houthis, remains unclear.

India deployed warships

An Indian Navy official told Reuters that it responded to a request for assistance on Saturday morning.

“After receiving information about Chem Pluto, the Mumbai-based Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) activated the International SafetyNET to rush the nearest merchant vessel in the area to inspect the chemical tanker,” said an official, according to Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy recently deployed a second frontline ship in the Gulf of Aden after heightened fears of attack on maritime traffic in the region, following the hijacking of a Malta-flagged cargo vessel by pirates.