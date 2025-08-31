‘Suicide pact’ or murder in Hyderabad? Husband died, wife battling for life

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident which is not clear whether it is murder or a suicide pact, husband died and wife is battling in hospital.

The incident took place in a flat in KPHB colony on Friday night.

Details of crime

As per the details of the crime, the woman, Ramyakrishna, who is 38-year-old allegedly killed her 45-year-old husband Rama Krishna Reddy. She also attempted to die by suicide.

On Saturday morning, when police reached the flat after receiving a call on ‘dial 100’, the door was opened by the woman. After entering the flat, Reddy was found dead.

Following it, an ambulance was called and the woman was shifted to the hospital in Miyapur whereas her husband’s body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital morgue for postmortem.

‘Suicide pact or murder in Hyderabad’, dilemma continues

During the brief questioning, the woman alleged that they decided to end life over financial problems. She alleged that her husband lost Rs 50 lakh in business.

Unable to bear the pressure of banks and other lenders, they decided to die by suicide, the woman alleged.

However, the husband’s mother, A Lakshmi, rejected the claims made by Ramyakrishna and alleged that it is a murder.

A case has been registered and questioning of Ramyakrishna would take place after her discharge from Hyderabad hospital to find whether it was a suicide pact or murder.