Suicide tension rocks Hanumakonda collectorate over land row

Hyderabad: Tension gripped the Hanumakonda Collectorate on Tuesday, March 17, during the weekly grievance redressal program after two separate incidents involving distressed citizens created a dramatic scene.

District Collector Chahat Bajpai was receiving petitions from the public when Payyavula Mallayya, a resident of Dharmasagar mandal headquarters, arrived at the premises along with his family members carrying a bottle of petrol and a container of pesticide, warning that he would kill himself at the spot if his greivances are not addressed.

Alleging harassment by the local Tahsildar over a land dispute, Mallayya demanded immediate legal action against the official. His actions caused panic among officials and visitors present at the Collectorate.

Youth climbs atop Collectorate building in suicide attempt

In a separate incident, Payyavula Sambharaju, a youngster from a village in Dharmasagar mandal, climbed atop the Collectorate building in a suicide attempt. He claimed that authorities had illegally issued a land title (patta) concerning his property, despite his repeated appeals for justice.

Police personnel quickly intervened, reaching the spot and engaging Sambharaju in dialogue.

After a tense standoff, they successfully persuaded him to climb down safely, averting a tragedy.