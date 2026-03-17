Suicide tension rocks Hanumakonda collectorate over land row

Man carries petrol, vows suicide over land row; youth climbs Collectorate building in suicide bid, police intervene and avert tragedy

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 17th March 2026 3:58 pm IST
Suicide tension rocks Hanumakonda collectorate over land row
Farmer threatening suicide with petrol bottle (left) and another youth climbs atop Collectorate building in suicide attempt (right).

Hyderabad: Tension gripped the Hanumakonda Collectorate on Tuesday, March 17, during the weekly grievance redressal program after two separate incidents involving distressed citizens created a dramatic scene.

District Collector Chahat Bajpai was receiving petitions from the public when Payyavula Mallayya, a resident of Dharmasagar mandal headquarters, arrived at the premises along with his family members carrying a bottle of petrol and a container of pesticide, warning that he would kill himself at the spot if his greivances are not addressed.

Alleging harassment by the local Tahsildar over a land dispute, Mallayya demanded immediate legal action against the official. His actions caused panic among officials and visitors present at the Collectorate.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

Youth climbs atop Collectorate building in suicide attempt

In a separate incident, Payyavula Sambharaju, a youngster from a village in Dharmasagar mandal, climbed atop the Collectorate building in a suicide attempt. He claimed that authorities had illegally issued a land title (patta) concerning his property, despite his repeated appeals for justice.

Police personnel quickly intervened, reaching the spot and engaging Sambharaju in dialogue.

After a tense standoff, they successfully persuaded him to climb down safely, averting a tragedy.

MS Admissions 2026-27

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 17th March 2026 3:58 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button