Sukhender Reddy elected as Telangana Legislative Council Chairman

Hyderabad: Sukhender Reddy has retained his position as the chairman of the Telangana Legislative Council. He had filed his nomination on Sunday for the same post.

He was accompanied by home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, and other leaders like V Prashant Reddy, Sathyavathi Rathod, and G. Jagdish Rathod, and 20 MLAs and MLCs.

Reddy was the only nomination from the Telugu Rashtra Samithi (TRS). The TRS party already has 36 out of the 40 members in the upper house. For the post of Deputy Chairman, the TRS has reportedly proposed the name of Banda Prakash.

Sukhender Reddy, a former Congress MP from the Nalgonda district switched to TRS in 2016. In 2018 he got elected to the council and went on to become the Chairman. When his term expired in June 2021, a temporary chairman V Bhoopal Reddy was appointed.