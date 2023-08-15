Sulabh International founder Bindeshwar Pathak dies after suffering cardiac arrest

The aide said that Pathak hoisted the national flag in the morning on the occasion of Independence Day and collapsed soon after that.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 15th August 2023 4:41 pm IST
Sulabh International founder Bindeshwar Pathak.

New Delhi: Sulabh International founder and social activist Bindeshwar Pathak, a pioneer in building public toilets, died on Tuesday at AIIMS Delhi due to a cardiac arrest, according to a close aide.

The 80-year-old was the founder of Sulabh International, an India-based social service organisation which works to promote human rights, environmental sanitation, waste management and reforms through education.

The aide said that Pathak hoisted the national flag in the morning on the occasion of Independence Day and collapsed soon after that.

MS Education Academy

He was rushed to AIIMS Delhi. A source at the hospital said Pathak was declared brought dead at 1.42 pm.

The cause of the death was cardiac arrest, he said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 15th August 2023 4:41 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button