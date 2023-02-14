Sule praises Gadkari, says he is only minister who works

"The only minister who works in the current government is Nitin Gadkari, and I admit it on record," she said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 14th February 2023 8:47 pm IST
Sule praises Gadkari, says he is only minister who works
Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule

Aurangabad: Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule on Tuesday said Nitin Gadkari was the only member of the Union cabinet who works.

Sule was speaking at an NCP meeting in central Maharashtra’s Parbhani district.

“The only minister who works in the current government is Nitin Gadkari, and I admit it on record,” she said.

Also Read
Visva Bharati student gets show-cause notice for backing Amartya Sen on social media

Unlike others, Gadkari does not think of party affiliations while doing his job, Sule noted.

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, especially those in Maharashtra lie so blatantly that they should be given awards, the Baramati MP added.

“Which religious book teaches them this, I do not know. They will have to answer for this some day,” she added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 14th February 2023 8:47 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button