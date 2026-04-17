Sulphur-laden truck catches fire after hit by car in Andhra

A sulphur-laden truck burst into flames after being rear-ended by a car in Kakinada district; no casualties reported despite the early morning mishap.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th April 2026 1:25 pm IST
Representational image
Representational image

Yerravaram: A sulphur-laden truck caught fire after being hit from behind by a car here in Kakinada district on Friday, said a police official.

The latest accident occurred close on the heels of recent accidents involving Buses, heavy vehicles and Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs), including one in Kurnool district that claimed nearly eight lives on Thursday.

The accident occurred around 2.30 am when the truck carrying sulphur in solid form from Visakhapatnam and bound to Maharashtra was hit from behind, sparking a fire, the official told PTI.

Subhan Bakery

No casualities, injuries

According to the police, there was no casualty, and nobody sustained injury in the accident, though the collision led to the vehicle catching fire instantly.

The sulphur was packed in bags, and the impact of the collision caused the fire to spread rapidly in the truck, the official added.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th April 2026 1:25 pm IST

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