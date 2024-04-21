Sultan of Oman to visit UAE on April 22

Muscat: Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq is set to go on a state-visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday, April 22, for talks with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

During the visit, the two leaders will discuss the “deep-rooted, historical, and fraternal relations” between the countries, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

They will also delve into cooperation and joint efforts in mutually beneficial fields, as well as regional and international issues.

In September 2022, the UAE President met with Sultan Bin Tariq in Oman, signing several economic agreements, including a 3 billion dollars joint railway company.