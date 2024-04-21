Watch: Indian students at Columbia University raise ‘azadi’ slogans for Palestine

Amid Israel’s ongoing military offensive in the Gaza Strip, the Indian students at Columbia University in New York has participated in the pro-Palestine protest in the campus chanting ‘azadi’ (freedom) slogans.

Video circulated on social media platforms on Sunday, April 21, shows a woman raising slogans in support of Palestine while her fellow protesters chant ‘azadi’ in chorus in front of Low Memorial Library.

“Arey hum kya chahte, Azadi… Palestine ki, Azadi… arey chheen ke lenge, Azadi… Hai haq hamara, Azadi… (what do we want…freedom… Palestine’s freedom…. we will snatch this freedom which is our right….),” a woman can be heard chanting in the video.

She continued chanting, “Biden sun le, Azadi…. Netanyahu sun le, Azadi… Modi sun le, Azadi”.

Watch the video here

Indian students at Columbia University join in a protest advocating for the liberation of Palestine.#FreePalestine #IndiaWithPalestine pic.twitter.com/kmtQzxPKil — Faheem (@stoppression) April 20, 2024

The students have been staging a “Gaza solidarity encampment” protest on campus since 4 am on Wednesday, April 17, demanding the University divest from companies that claim profit from Israeli military actions in Gaza.

On Thursday, April 18, New York Police Department (NYPD) officers arrested 108 students including the daughter of US Rep Ilhan Omar at a campus protest, using riot gear to dismantle the encampment.

The incident took place after Columbia President Nemat Shafik’s Congressional testimony over antisemitism on college campuses.

In a letter to the university community on Thursday, Shafik regret for authorizing police intervention, stating she had no choice after unsuccessful attempts to resolve the situation by students, Associated Press (AP) reported.

Glimpse of protest at Columbia University

pic.twitter.com/AuB9D75w0c هذه اللقطات من جامعة كارولينا الشمالية حيث أخبرت الإدارة الطلاب أن التخييم في الخيام في الحرم الجامعي ينتهك سياسة المدرسة. لذا وضع الطلاب خيامهم على الكراسي من أجل "الامتثال" للإدارة. عندما جاءت الشرطة لإزالة الخيام بالقوة، رفع المتظاهرون خيامهم بشكل جماعي… — Samar D Jarrah (@SamarDJarrah) April 20, 2024

Students at Columbia University continue their activities in support of Palestine, calling to end the genocidal war in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/vyCumB1CF9 — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) April 21, 2024

Gaza Solidarity Encampment at Columbia University, day 4: Borders aren’t real.



Students rallied behind the gates with non-student comrades on the street.



Jewish students held havdalah with suspended Jewish students on the sidewalk, after which they hugged through the gate which… pic.twitter.com/v3jYmMmhJI — Talia Jane ❤️‍🔥 (@taliaotg) April 21, 2024

BREAKING: Tonight at Columbia University, students continue to stand in solidarity with Palestine for the fourth night in a row.



“Free, free Palestine!”



🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸pic.twitter.com/QqgcVqA3io — sarah (@sahouraxo) April 21, 2024

BREAKING: American Actress Susan Sarandon joins the Palestine solidarity activists rallying outside of Columbia University to express her support with the students.



“You give me hope, to me and so many people. And in the end the truth will win.” pic.twitter.com/QUFZ5fFSmT — sarah (@sahouraxo) April 19, 2024

Well done, ‘progressives,’ you're officially one with the Nazis!



• "Hamas (Al-Qassam), make us proud! Burn Tel Aviv to the ground!”

• “Hamas, we love you. We support your rockets too”



📍Columbia University, NYC pic.twitter.com/ozLmxTp5iw — Adam Albilya – אדם אלביליה (@AdamAlbilya) April 21, 2024

Columbia professors and faculty members, expressed shock at Shafik’s decision to involve the police in the protests.

"Hands off our students"

Demonstrations of faculty members and professors of Columbia University after the arrest and suspension of several students of this university for protesting #Israel's crimes pic.twitter.com/vxmuSHtL7z — IRNA News Agency (@IrnaEnglish) April 21, 2024

At Harvard University, hundreds of students demonstrated on campus in solidarity with their fellow students who were arrested at Columbia University.

Videos also showed dozens of female students at Boston University in support of Palestine and Gaza, and denouncing what the Columbia University administration did.