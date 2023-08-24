Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s HUGE per episode fee for her new TV show

Mumbai: Actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan is currently one of the most popular stars in television industry. Her remarkable acting prowess, beautifully showcased in hit TV drama “Imlie,” has etched her name into the hearts of households everywhere. Over time, her talent has earned her not only immense fame but also a devoted fan following.

Following her impactful journey on Bigg Boss 16, where she emerged as one of the standout contestants, Sumbul is now gearing up for her next venture – the upcoming project titled “Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon.” But do you know how much she is getting paid per episode of her new show? Scroll down to check.

Sumbul’s Pay For Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon

Sumbul Touqeer Khan is currently one of the highest paid actresses of Indian television industry. For Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon, she is reportedly charging Rs 75,000 to 80,000 per day. For Bigg Boss 16, the young star got paid Rs 12L per week which made her one of the highest paid celebrity contestants of the show.

Meanwile, Sumbul is also making headlines for her new car. is She is now an owner of a swanky Maruti Suzuki car which is worth Rs 13L. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared a few snaps of her new luxurious automobile.