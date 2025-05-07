Summer 2025: List of top 10 resorts near Hyderabad to unwind

Summer is in full swing in Hyderabad, and during a time like this, all one craves is cooling off in a secluded swimming pool tucked away in lush greenery, where city life cannot touch you. Thankfully, Hyderabad and its outskirts are dotted with resort stays that offer just that. These resorts not only offer a break from the heat but also prove to be an affordable option for those who cannot afford to take extravagant trips. Affordable, relaxing and nearby, these retreats tick all the boxes that are required for a quick weekend getaway.

So, whether you are looking to enjoy a spa day out or simply wake up to birdsong instead of traffic, these spots near Hyderabad cater to every kind of weekend dreamer. Many of them are nestled in scenic locations, just a short drive away from the city, making them perfect.

Here is the list of the top 10 resorts curated by Siasat.com that are in and around Hyderabad to bookmark for your next weekend plan.

1. Dream Valley Resorts

Coming first on the list is this family-friendly retreat that features a water park, villas, and spacious lawns for relaxation.

2. Pragati Resorts

An eco-friendly haven spread across 85 acres, offering nature walks, water activities and wellness retreats amidst rich flora and fauna.

3. Leonia Holistic Destination

A sprawling resort combining luxury accommodations with holistic wellness treatments, adventure sports and diverse dining options.

4. The Golkonda Resorts and Spa

A luxurious escape adjacent to the Osman Sagar Lake, offering serene landscapes, spa services and elegant stay.

5. Brown Town Resort and Spa

An exotic weekend retreat surrounded by lush greenery, featuring adventure activities, spa treatments and gourmet dining.

6. Mrugvani Resort and Spa

A nature-inspired luxury resort located withing Mrugvani National Park, offering eco-tourism experiences and private cottages with pools.

7. Trance Greenfields Resort

A serene getaway spread over 24 acres, providing a blend of modern amenities and natural beauty that is ideal for relaxation.

8. The Hidden Castle

A unique castle-themed resort sprawling over 30 acres, offering adventure activities and a royal ambience just an hour from Hyderabad.

9. Papyrus Port

An Egyptian-themed stay that combines luxury accommodations with tranquil surroundings, perfect for family or couple getaways.

10. Ragala Resorts

This retreat went viral for its Bali-like boutique stays amidst natural surroundings, making it perfect for overnight stays.

What is your go-to resort when you need to unwind? Comment below.