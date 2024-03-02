Summer heat crosses 38° Celsius in Hyderabad, Begumpet hottest

Hyderabad: Summer temperatures under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits are soaring with heat crossing 38° Celsius in Begumpet (38.6°C) and Saroornagar (38.3°C).

Karwan (37.7°C), Jubilee Hills (37.6°C), and Yousufguda (37.6°C) came in the top 5 hottest areas under the GHMC with temperatures Sabove 37 degrees.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), dry weather is expected for the next three days in the state, and the maximum temperatures are expected to touch 38°C Celsius.

Under the GHMC, maximum temperatures are expected in the range of 34° to 36°C, while the minimum temperatures are to be in the range of 21°C to 23°C.

Source:TSDPS

Hyderabad’s summer is characterized by scorching temperatures that often exceed 40 degrees Celsius, particularly in March and April. This prolonged period of intense heat poses various challenges for residents, necessitating specific strategies to cope effectively.

The extreme heat in Hyderabad significantly increases the risk of heat-related illnesses, including heat strokes and heat exhaustion.

Additionally, the hot and dry weather conditions can lead to dehydration and other health issues. Individuals with pre-existing medical conditions such as chronic kidney and heart ailments, diabetes, and senior citizens are particularly vulnerable to these health risks.

Staying well-hydrated is crucial during the summer months in Hyderabad. It is recommended to drink plenty of water throughout the day to prevent dehydration. Using cooling methods like air conditioning, fans, or cool baths can help regulate body temperature and provide relief from the oppressive heat.

To minimize exposure to extreme temperatures, it is advisable to avoid outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day. Engaging in physical activities or running errands early in the morning or later in the evening can help reduce the risk of heat-related issues.