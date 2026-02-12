Summer to begin in Hyderabad; IMD forecasts hazy morning conditions

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is going to start witnessing summer in the next two days; however, hazy conditions will prevail in the morning as forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The temperatures are likely to rise as high as 33 degrees Celsius. The night chill is also expected to decline as the temperature is set to reach the range of 16–18 degrees Celsius.

Temperature crosses 30 degrees Celsius

On Wednesday, February 12, the maximum temperature in the city reached as high as 31.8 degrees Celsius, which was recorded in Himayatnagar.

Other areas where the maximum temperature crossed 30 degrees Celsius are Musheerabad, Amberpet, Charminar, Khairatabad, and Bandlaguda, as per data from the Telangana Development Planning Society.

IMD Hyderabad issues no alert for summer

Although summer is set to begin in the city, no alert has been given by the weather department as it is going to be a mild beginning of the season.

However, in the coming days, the temperatures in the city are likely to increase.

During the Ramzan month, which is going to begin next month, the temperatures are likely to be high.