Sun, sweat and sugar: Navigating diabetes in summer

By Dr Md Fawad Ali

As almost the entire country is reeling under a heatwave and red alerts being issued for various places through out India, it is important for people with diabetes to take some precautionary measures to prevent heat stroke and other complications.

People with diabetes are generally immunocompromised and can fall prey to any viral borne and communicable diseases. They are also more prone to develop complications in extreme heat and cold.

Summer can bring extra challenges for people with diabetes, research suggests that the hot weather can lead to health issues for people with diabetes, making you more sensitive to high temperatures and humidity. Diabetic patients tend to get dehydrated more quickly than people without diabetes.

Signs of dehydration

Signs of mild to moderate dehydration include:

Fatigue

Decreased urination

Increased thirst

Dizziness

Headache

Dry mouth and eyes

When dehydration becomes more severe, you may develop :

Excessive thirst

Dark colour urine

Low Blood pressure

Rapid heart rate

Moreover dehydration tends to increase glucose level which causes frequent urination compounding the problem.

Tips for diabetes management in hot weather

Drink plenty of water: Diabetic patients with good kidney function and good heart function can easily drink upto 3-4 litres of water per day.

Dress for the weather: Wear light weight, loose fitting clothes to help keep yourself cool, especially if you plan to spend time outside.

Avoid Alcoholic Beverages: Alcohol has a diuretic effect which make you urinate more frequently and you will end up losing fluids.

Check Blood Sugar levels: People with diabetes should frequently check blood sugar level before and after meals.

Exercise: Light exercise is recommended to stay active and elevate mood. Exercise indoors in air conditioned spaces.

Stay in shade: If you stepping outside, try to avoid sun and stay in shade.

Be self aware: Identify any symptoms at seek help at the earliest to prevent complications.

(The author is a consultant physician and diabetes specialist, dedicated to improving patient outcomes through preventive care and education, at HealthFront Speciality Clinic, New Malakpet)