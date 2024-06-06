'Suna hai Bigg Boss OTT 3 ka host...': Anil Kapoor teases fans in his style

Mumbai: Actor Anil Kapoor ignited curiosity among fans with his latest post on hosting the much-awaited reality show Bigg Boss in his ‘Jhakaas’ style.

Anil took to his social media handle and shared, “Suna hai Bigg Boss OTT 3 ka host bada good looking hai.”

Makers of the reality show once again created a buzz among the audience by dropping a promo that nearly confirms Anil Kapoor as Salman Khan’s replacement.

Taking to the Instagram account on Sunday, Jio Cinema shared the photos and wrote, “Tell us if you’ve ever seen such a ‘good looking’ silhouette host #BiggBossOTT3 coming this June on JioCinema Premium.”

As soon as the photos were shared, fans were seen reacting. They have guessed and wrote Anil Kapoor in the comment section. Many dropped heart emojis and some even mentioned contestants.

The web show, streaming exclusively on JioCinema, will be launched in June.

The announcement came through a gripping minute-long promo released on Wednesday via Jio Cinema’s official Instagram account.

The teaser offered a tantalizing glimpse into the drama-packed world of Bigg Boss OTT, featuring iconic moments from previous seasons. From intense showdowns to unforgettable catchphrases, the promo promised a season that will surpass all expectations.

Along with the promo, Jio Cinema added a caption that read, “Bhule naa bhulaaye Jane wala season hai bbott2 Raosahab ki wajah se toh ott ki value huii.”

The caption of the teaser which read, “Ye season hoga khaas, Ek Dum Jhakaas,” hinted at Anil Kapoor replacing Salman Khan as the host of the show.

The buzz surrounding the new season intensified earlier in April when Endemol Shine India, the production company behind the show, teased fans with a graphic poster featuring host Salman Khan.

Bigg Boss OTT, a spin-off of the immensely popular Bigg Boss franchise, first debuted on Voot, with filmmaker Karan Johar as the host. However, the reins were later handed over to Bollywood megastar Salman Khan for the second season.

Meanwhile, on acting front, Anil Kapoor will be seen in action-drama ‘Subedaar’.



The film will be directed by Suresh Triveni, who previously directed T-Series’ comedy-drama ‘Tumhari Sulu’ (2017) and ‘Jalsa’, both headlined by Vidya Balan. Vikram Malhotra, Suresh Triveni, and Anil Kapoor serve as producers for the film.

“In an adrenaline – fueled action drama, Subedaar Arjun Singh grapples with civilian life, navigating a strained relationship with his daughter, and societal dysfunction. The man who once fought for the nation must now fight enemies within to protect his home and family,” read the official synopsis of the project.