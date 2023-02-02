Suniel Shetty-hosted MMA reality show ‘Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt’ to drop on MX studios on Feb 12

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty-hosted Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) reality show ‘Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt’ is all set to air on MX studios from February 12.

Suniel said, “MMA is truly an interesting sport. Discipline, determination, and dedication are at the very core of this sport and that’s something we are looking for in our participants.”

MX Player‘s in-house content arm MX Studios, is all set to present India’s first-ever MMA reality show ‘Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt’. The reality show will unleash power-packed challenges between the 16 shortlisted contestants and test their mettle to attain the title of the ultimate warrior.

The actor added: “MX Studios Original ‘Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt’ is not only India’s first-ever MMA reality series but one that will ensure a global platform for the winners to represent their sport. It’s also been a wonderful association with Toyam Sports Limited and along with our talented fighters, I cannot wait to share their journey with our audiences.”

MMA is a highly competitive combat sport that demands a strong hold over both the mind and body. The contestants on the show are battling each other in the ring, however, their true battle is with their own struggles posed by their background – making it a thriving competition with a truly human touch.