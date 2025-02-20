Sunn Mere Dil finale ends all hate; Wahaj and Maya get married

Islamabad: After four months of ups and downs, one of the most-watched Pakistani drama Sunn Mere Dil has finally come to an end. Starring Wahaj Ali as Bilal Abdullah and Maya Ali as Sadaf, the show aired its final episode on February 19, leaving fans across India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and beyond absolutely thrilled.

Sunn Mere Dil Last Episode Sees Happy Ending

Viewers couldn’t have asked for a better ending, as Bilal and Sadaf’s dreamy wedding took center stage. The final 20 minutes were packed with romance, happiness, and a heartwarming twist, Sadaf’s pregnancy, which now has fans demanding a second part to the last ep. Meanwhile, Hamsha and Ammar were left alone.

Many fans believe that the final ep. surpassed all 39 previous ones, praising the brilliant direction, flawless script, and captivating performances. Social media is flooded with reactions, with viewers calling it the perfect conclusion to an unforgettable journey.

Fans react.

#SunnMereDil saved the best for last!!

Too little too late

My handsome man looked his best in the last ep

Happy smiling caring mischievous #WahajAli is such a delight to watch#MayaAli looked gorgeous.#BilSad is so pretty together ❤️🫶

It's a crime that we got too little of them pic.twitter.com/ZisdKDD2MS — Jhumpa Sen (@jhumpatweets) February 19, 2025

the epilogue/finale montage was the best thing to come out of this show. so cute, so wholesome💌

even the direction has a very different look and feel as compared to the rest of the show god knows what they were on during that but atleast they did one thing right#sunnmeredil pic.twitter.com/v0fG0aQeG3 — adaaaaaa (in my JAMEEL Wahaj era✨) (@_styles_25) February 19, 2025

“SunnMereDil" should've been all about them. Billal & Sadaf scene should've been the most but it wasn’t. They deserved good story & direction. #SunnMereDil #WahajAli #MayaAli pic.twitter.com/f80EFNgvm4 — LoveForDramas (@LoveForDramas) February 19, 2025

Such a beautiful pregnancy track. They are having a son I think

It was short but still loved it

Going to miss #bilsad each week 😔❤#MayaAli #WahajAli #SunnMereDil pic.twitter.com/oRIL7et4hY — aliza. 🚢SADAF AND BILAL🚢 (@sunnmeredil) February 19, 2025

Sunn Mere Dil aired as a prime-time Geo TV drama, boasting a stellar cast including Amar Khan, Hira Mani, Usama Khan, Saba Hameed, Shavir Kadwani, Aagha Mustafa, and Muhammad Ahmed. Written by the renowned Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar and directed by Haseeb Hassan, the show was produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi under 7th Sky Entertainment.

What’s your take on the last episode? Comment below.