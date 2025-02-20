Sunn Mere Dil finale ends all hate; Wahaj and Maya get married

Islamabad: After four months of ups and downs, one of the most-watched Pakistani drama Sunn Mere Dil has finally come to an end. Starring Wahaj Ali as Bilal Abdullah and Maya Ali as Sadaf, the show aired its final episode on February 19, leaving fans across India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and beyond absolutely thrilled.
Sunn Mere Dil Last Episode Sees Happy Ending
Viewers couldn’t have asked for a better ending, as Bilal and Sadaf’s dreamy wedding took center stage. The final 20 minutes were packed with romance, happiness, and a heartwarming twist, Sadaf’s pregnancy, which now has fans demanding a second part to the last ep. Meanwhile, Hamsha and Ammar were left alone.
Many fans believe that the final ep. surpassed all 39 previous ones, praising the brilliant direction, flawless script, and captivating performances. Social media is flooded with reactions, with viewers calling it the perfect conclusion to an unforgettable journey.
Fans react.
Sunn Mere Dil aired as a prime-time Geo TV drama, boasting a stellar cast including Amar Khan, Hira Mani, Usama Khan, Saba Hameed, Shavir Kadwani, Aagha Mustafa, and Muhammad Ahmed. Written by the renowned Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar and directed by Haseeb Hassan, the show was produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi under 7th Sky Entertainment.
What’s your take on the last episode? Comment below.