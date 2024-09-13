Sunn Mere Dil: Maya Ali, Wahaj Ali’s chemistry has fans talking

Islamabad: Pakistan’s television landscape is buzzing with excitement as fans eagerly await new releases, and one show that has everyone talking is Sunn Mere Dil. The highly anticipated drama, starring Wahaj Ali and Maya Ali in lead roles, was recently unveiled by Geo TV with a beautiful short teaser.

On Thursday, Geo TV dropped the first look of Sunn Mere Dil, featuring Maya Ali as Sadaf and Wahaj Ali as Bilal Abdullah on Instagram. The teaser showcased breathtaking glimpses of Sadaf’s Mayun and wedding ceremonies, stirring up excitement among fans.

Wahaj Ali, whose popularity soared with his performances in Tere Bin and Mein, is making a much-awaited return to the screen. Fans are not only thrilled about his comeback but are also buzzing about his onscreen chemistry with Maya Ali.

However, while many viewers are celebrating the pairing of Wahaj and Maya, some have expressed mixed feelings about Maya’s role as the female lead opposite Wahaj. Nonetheless, the excitement surrounding Sunn Mere Dil continues to grow, with viewers eagerly awaiting more updates.

Fans React To Sunn Mere Dil

Some fans are upset with Wahaj, Maya’s chemistry.

The premiere date of the drama has yet to be announced, but the star-studded cast promises a riveting storyline. In addition to Wahaj and Maya, the show features an ensemble cast including Amar Khan, Hira Mani, Usama Khan, Saba Hameed, and Shavir Kadwani.

Sunn mere Dil is written by the acclaimed Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar, one of Pakistan’s most renowned writers, and is directed by Haseeb Hassan, who previously directed the popular series Alif. The production is spearheaded by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi under the banner of 7th Sky Entertainment, further raising expectations for this upcoming release.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see what the dynamic duo of Wahaj and Maya will bring to the screen.