Sunn Mere Dil: Wahaj Ali and Maya Ali’s OST trends online, watch

Islamabad: The wait is almost over for fans eagerly anticipating one of the most talked-about drama serials of 2024, Sunn Mere Dil. Starring Wahaj Ali and Maya Ali, the drama is all set to premiere on 9th October 2024, marking the beginning of what many are already calling the next big hit on television.

Sunn Mere Dil OST Full Video

Amid the excitement, the full original soundtrack (OST) of Sunn Mere Dil has now been released, giving fans a deeper glimpse into the heart and soul of the drama. The OST, which features the iconic voice of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, has struck a chord with audiences, sparking immense praise on social media.

Previously, the drama’s teasers have already garnered widespread attention, going viral across platforms and generating buzz around the intriguing storyline and chemistry between the lead actors. Now, with the release of the beautifully shot OST video, excitement has reached new heights.

The soulful song is composed by Naveed Nashad and written by the talented Qamar Nashad, while the stunning video has been directed by Haseeb Hassan. Fans have particularly been drawn to Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s mesmerizing voice, which has enhanced the emotional depth of the OST.

Many viewers have taken to social media to express their admiration, with some already predicting that Sunn Mere Dil will be a blockbuster drama serial of the year.

A Mega Drama with a Stellar Cast

Sunn Mere Dil is a mega drama serial brought to life by 7th Sky Entertainment. The drama boasts a stellar cast including Wahaj Ali, Maya Ali, Usama Khan, and more. Written by the renowned Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar and directed by the talented Haseeb Hassan, the serial promises to be a compelling story of love, emotions, and relationships.

With its star-studded cast, beautiful OST, and much-hyped storyline, Sunn Mere Dil is set to take the television industry by storm.