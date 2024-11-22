Sunn Mere Dil: Will Bilal Abdullah marry Sadaf? Fans predict

Islamabad: Pakistani drama Sunn Mere Dil, starring Wahaj Ali and Maya Ali, has become the latest sensation in Indian households, filling the void left by the iconic Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum. The ongoing show has captured the audience’s hearts with its story and stellar performances by the whole cast.

Wahaj Ali portrays Bilal Abdullah, a rich businessman, who helps in Maya Ali aka Sadaf’s brother Zaaviyar’s cancer treatment. The drama also stars Hira Mani as Hamsha and Usama Khan as Ammar.

Sunn Mere Dil’s Latest Episodes Shocks Viewers

The series, now 14 episodes in, has fans on the edge of their seats, particularly after the intense events of episode 13 and 14. In a shocking turn, Sadaf agrees to marry Ammar, influenced by Hamsha’s deceitful claims against Bilal. Despite witnessing Bilal’s support for Zaaviyar, Sadaf believes all lies by Hamsha.

Fan Theories Take Over Social Media

Following the dramatic episode, fans took to Reddit to discuss the potential outcomes. One Reddit thread titled, “What ya’ll think—will BA end up getting married to Sadaf?”

The most popular theory suggests a dramatic twist — ‘Sadaf will proceed with pre-wedding rituals with Ammar, only to be betrayed by him on the day of their Nikah. This betrayal will pave the way for Bilal Abdullah to marry Sadaf’.

Other fans, however, are divided, with some predicting a happy ending and others fearing a bittersweet or tragic conclusion.

Sunn Mere Dil Upcoming Episode Promo

The promo for the upcoming episode hints at more emotional turmoil and unexpected revelations, keeping fans hooked.

What’s your prediction? Will Bilal’s sincerity win over Sadaf, or will fate take a different turn? Comment below.