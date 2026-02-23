Sunnam Cheruvu FTL unchanged, as per 2014 demarcation: HYDRAA

The agency was responding to the allegations made by BRS Kukatpally MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao, who said the lake's limits had been altered.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 23rd February 2026 11:37 pm IST
HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath at the weekly Prajavani in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) clarified its stand on the Full Tank Level (FTL) concerning the Sunnam Cheruvu in Madhapur, stating its boundaries remain unchanged.

The agency was responding to the allegations made by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Kukatpally MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao, who said the lake’s limits had been altered.

“The FTL was determined scientifically and in a transparent manner. The present works are being executed based on the same demarcation. It should be noted that the Irrigation Department had identified the FTL in May 2014, and the lake area, which had shrunk to about 14 acres due to encroachments, was restored to 31 acres accordingly,” HYDRAA said in a statement.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Beautiful heartfelt message about love and family, with floral accents and elegant script font.
AI generation disabled

It emphasised that there was no question of favouring the rich or doing injustice to the poor and asserted that the FTL boundaries of the lake are permanent.

59 complaints received by HYDRA Prajavani

As many as 59 complaints of illegal encroachment for parks and public spaces were received during the weekly Prajavani. Citizens alleged that several public open spaces are being filled and sold as private plots. Commissioner AV Ranganath directed officials to address the grievances.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 23rd February 2026 11:37 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button