Sunni Waqf Board wants Teele Wali Masjid case to be heard in Waqf Tribunal

Lucknow: The Sunni Central Waqf Board has claimed that the Teele Wali Masjid in Lucknow is a Waqf property and has sought the transfer of the case to the Waqf Tribunal for further hearing.

The petitioner Nripendra Pandey has sought survey of the Teele Wali Masjid, claiming it to be ‘Lakshman Teela’ constructed by Lakshman, younger brother of Lord Ram.

An application seeking survey of the Teele Wali Masjid by appointing Court Commissioner was first filed in 2013.

However, as the Sunni Central Waqf Board was not carrying certified copy of their contention to prove that Teele Wali Masjid was a Waqf property, it sought time from the court to submit relevant papers.

Allowing time to the applicant, the court of civil judge (junior division), Abhishek Gupta, fixed March 15 as the date of hearing.

Advocate Nripendra Pandey, the petitioner who was appearing in person before the court, pointed out that this was a civil case and whether or not the mosque, was a Waqf property, would have no bearing on the case.

The petitioners have urged the court to allow survey of the mosque campus, especially the area that was annexed by the mosque committee in 2013 by erecting a boundary wall.

In another case related to the Teele Wali Masjid, the court of additional district judge on February 28 this year rejected revision petition of Muslim parties challenging a junior court’s order on maintainability of a civil suit seeking rights to offer prayer at Lord Shesh Nagesh Teeleshwar Mahadev Mandir.

It is said to be situated in the compound of the Teele Wali Masjid, on the banks of Gomti river in the Uttar Pradesh state capital.

Maulana Kari Sayyed Shah Fazlul Mannan had filed the civil revision petition, challenging the order passed on September 6, 2023, by civil judge (south) ordering that the suit of Hindu parties was maintainable.

Advocate Nripendra Pandey had filed the suit in court on February 15, 2023, seeking permission to offer prayers at the Lord Shesh Nagesh Teeleshwar Mahadev Mandir.