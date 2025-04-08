Sunny Deol breaks silence on reunion with Shah Rukh Khan

Mumbai: Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan acted together in the hit film Darr in 1993. But after that, they didn’t talk for almost 30 years. Sunny was upset because SRK’s role as the villain got more praise than his own hero role. This caused a big fight between them.

Sunny Now Ready to Work with SRK Again

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Sunny said he would like to do another movie with Shah Rukh. He said, “Aise decide karna kiske saath karunga nahi (To decide like this with whom I’d do it or not)… I mean, I would love to do it. I think anyone who is… Shah Rukh ke saath ek hi film ki thi. Toh ek aur kar sakte hain (I did only one film with Shah Rukh. So we can do another). It would be nice because that was a different period, and now it’s a different period, so definitely.”

Sunny also talked about how movies are made today. He said, “Earlier, directors had full control over films. Now, they don’t. And today’s stories don’t match the strong images of actors.” He believes a good story is more important than just having big stars.

What Really Happened in Darr

Sunny was angry during Darr because he didn’t know that SRK’s villain would be shown in such a strong way. He felt the hero role was not given enough importance. He once said, “I work with trust. But not all actors work like that.”

In 2023, Shah Rukh Khan came to Sunny’s Gadar 2 party. Their reunion made fans very happy and the video went viral online.